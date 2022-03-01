Stoma bag changing facilities to be added to council buildings

Shropshire Council has agreed the measure for its county premises

Around 42 buildings, including leisure centres, libraries and museums, will be included in the scheme after councillors voted in support of the move.

The council will also ask town and parish councils to consider doing the same thing in the public toilets they are responsible for, of which there are around 35 across the county.

The suggestion was put forward at a meeting of the full council by St Oswald councillor Joyce Barrow.

She said: “Whilst consort to the mayor of Oswestry, I came into contact with the Stoma Group, known as ‘Bums on Tums’, which is a totally voluntary run group, headed by Irene Constable.

“She told me how simple things, recommended by Colostomy UK, could make a huge difference to their members, and are inexpensive changes to toilets.”

The facilities to be installed in each toilet will include a shelf, two cloth hooks and a sanitary bin.

Councillor Barrow said: “None of these are costly but would make the world of distance to an Ostomate who urgently needs to change their appliance.”

She added that Oswestry Town Council and Ellesmere Town Council had already taken these steps.

The motion was seconded by Councillor Chris Schofield, who represents Oswestry East, who said the “vital facilities” would help to make life easier for stoma bag users.