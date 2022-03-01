Bird flu zones in Mid Wales and on Shropshire border

The zone in place around Welshpool

The disease was confirmed on two separate commercial premises in Powys – one near Newtown and one near Welshpool.

Both have exclusion zones set up around the sites – a 3km protection zone, 10km surveillance zone, and 10km restricted zone.

The restricted zone surrounding the Welshpool site crosses the Shropshire border, with signs placed on the road to indicate people are entering an animal disease control area.

Powys is also home to a significant number of chicken farms, increasing concern around the spread of the disease.

Both cases were confirmed by the Welsh Government on February 21.

Speaking at the time the chief veterinary officer for Wales, Professor Christianne Glossop, said: “These cases of avian influenza in Wales are a cause for concern, and evidence the risk to our birds has not diminished.

“Keepers of birds must be vigilant and ensure they have the very highest levels of biosecurity in place. There is always more that can be done to protect your birds.

“I urge everyone to leave no stone unturned. Once again review all the measures in place and identify any areas for improvement.