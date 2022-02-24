Families tell of pain in Shropshire maternity scandal documentary

Richard Stanton told how his dream of becoming a first-time dad was shattered within six hours after his daughter Kate died.

She was found unresponsive, and airlifted to hospital in Birmingham, being separated from mother Rhiannon.

Recalling the moment he had to tell Rhiannon that their daughter had died, Richard said: "The cries of pain and anguish were blood curdling."

They were speaking to Panorama, which last night screened Maternity Scandal: Fighting for the Truth on BBC One.

Rhiannon accused Shrewsbury and Telford Hospitals Trust (SaTH) of blaming her after an investigation suggested the attention of staff was taken by her.

"I know I hadn't taken care away from Kate," she said.

As well as families, a former SaTH gynaecology consultant, Bernie Bentick, told how he raised concerns. “I was increasingly concerned about the level of bullying, of dysfunctional culture, of the imposition of changes in clinical practice that many clinicians felt was unsafe," he said.

"If the resources had been made available to employ adequate numbers, to provide safe levels of care in accordance with national guidelines, then the situation may have been profoundly different.”

Mr Bentick went on to say that though some “cursory” investigations were launched into his complaints, he believed the trust responded in a way that tried to “preserve the reputation of the organisation.”

SaTH devised its own investigation system, called a High Risk Case Review (HRCR). It is understood that the use of HRCRs meant fewer serious incidents were reported to NHS regulators, limiting the opportunity to learn lessons.

Donna Ockenden, whose full report into the scandal is expected to be published next month, said: “It appears to be a locally held investigation process, kept in-house in maternity services. It’s not something that I have ever seen or heard of in any other maternity service. Clearly if a trust has its own home-spun methodology that is simply not good practice.”

SaTH declined to be interviewed for Panorama, but said: “As a trust we take full responsibility for the failings in the standards of care within our maternity services. We offer our sincere apologies for all the distress and hurt we know this caused.”