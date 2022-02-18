Drive to get more women to take up cervical screenings

A survey released this week revealed almost 71 per cent of respondents in the region said they were nervous when they did attend, with 'embarrassment' being the most common reason for not booking an appointment.

Now, a new campaign has been launched – Help Us Help You – Cervical Screening Saves Lives – which urges those eligible aged between 25 and 64, not to ignore their cervical screening invite.

After losing a friend and having her own health scare, University of Wolverhampton adult nursing lecturer Kelly Maritza has urged people to go to their routine cervical screening.

Kelly has always made sure to book and attend all her appointments and after one appointment in February 2021, she was called back in and told that they had not detected cancer, but had found abnormal cell changes in the cervix.

The 41-year-old said: “I was so surprised as I had no symptoms whatsoever. My advice to you all is to please book in as soon as you can.

"I think a lot of ladies are more anxious because they are embarrassed more than anything else, but when having it done your dignity and privacy is always maintained and it’s also not even painful.

"It’s even quicker than getting a flu jab. For me personally, my daughter will be receiving her letter soon and I will make sure she books her screening straight away.”

Around 2,700 women are diagnosed with cervical cancer in England each year and approximately 690 women die from the disease – around two deaths every day.

In England, NHS cervical screening is offered to women and people with a cervix between the ages of 24.5 and 49 every three years.