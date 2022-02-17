Children and young people's mental health must be a priority in Shropshire - watchdog

The Redwoods Centre

A lack of 'Tier 4' mental health beds for young people in the county means that the most seriously have to be admitted to the Royal Shrewsbury or Princess Royal Hospitals or Redwoods adult mental health hospital while waiting for a suitable hospital outside Shropshire.

Healthwatch Shropshire and Healthwatch Telford and Wrekin said a report using the experiences of the children and young people showed the need to reduce waiting times.

The report says that the ongoing Covid-19 pandemic has impacted the mental health of children and young people and this has led to a greater severity of need among many and an increased demand on services at a time when services have had to adapt to working under Government pandemic restrictions and increased staff shortages.

Lynn Cawley, chief officer of Healthwatch Shropshire, said, “The report highlights the need for the system to reduce waiting times and provide information, support and advice for children, young people and their families and schools while waiting for assessment, diagnosis and specialist services to prevent crisis.

"Alongside this there needs to be close monitoring to ensure children and young people can be prioritised according to need and closer partnership working to include schools and adult services to ensure no child or young person falls into the gaps between services. We heard from families and professionals who were calling for more awareness raising and training to help them to support the children and young people who are struggling.”

Barry Parnaby, chair of Healthwatch Telford & Wrekin, added: “We have been aware of the pressure many children and young people are under - issues which have been exacerbated by the pandemic. This report provides a unique opportunity to understand and act to improve services based on the knowledge and experiences of young people, as well as their friends, family members and professionals within the sector.

“A key finding within the report centres on the need for additional support for young people and their families when using the services available. Whilst the report has now been completed, we look forward to continuing to work with local providers, users and others to improve services and support people where possible.”