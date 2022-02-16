SOS NHS protest planned at Bridgnorth hospital

Bridgnorth Community Hospital

Supporters of the SOS NHS campaign have announced they will be joining a demonstration outside Bridgnorth Community Hospital.

The protest at the Northgate site will take place on Saturday February 26th from 11am-noon.

It will be part of a national day of action featuring members of the UNISON, UNITE and NEU unions.

The campaign is calling on the government to implement emergency funding of £20 billion to save lives, invest in a fully publicly owned NHS and to implement pay increases for staff.

SOS NHS was formed as a coalition of campaign groups and trade unions demanding money from the government to support services and staff and not the private sector.

So far it is backed by groups such as Keep Our NHS Public, Health Campaigns Together, the GMB and Doctors in Unite.

Bridgnorth organiser Paul Bolton, who used to work as a porter and in administration in the NHS and is now involved in union work said they were expecting a good turnout at the hospital.

He said: "This is a big event nationwide with protests taking place from London to Manchester and all over the country at big and small hospitals and healthcare facilities.

"This will be the hardest winter ever in health and social care. We must act to safeguard services for patients and service users, boost staff morale and tackle the mental health crisis among health and care staff. Emergency funds must be secured now to avert disaster.

"We have received good support locally already and we are expecting a good turnout of staff and other people who feel strongly on these issues."

Bridgnorth Community Hospital has 25 beds and provides post operative care, palliative (end of life) care and maternity and also has a minor injuries and day care unit.