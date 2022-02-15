Oswestry's specialist hospital is looking for non-executive directors

The Robert Jones and Agnes Hunt Orthopaedic Hospital

The Robert Jones and Agnes Hunt Orthopaedic Hospital is looking for a non-executive director with a background in NHS quality management and governance, and a GP to join as an associate non-executive director.

Non-Executive Directors play an important role in providing scrutiny and challenge to the executive directors – who are responsible for the day-to-day running of the Oswestry-based hospital.

Harry Turner, Trust Chairman, said: “This is a fantastic opportunity for two individuals to share their talents and expertise to make a positive difference to the lives of the communities we serve.

“We are seeking candidates with an excellent track record of achievement within the NHS – one in quality management and governance, and the other in general practice – and, in particular, are looking for values-driven leaders with a genuine commitment to patients.

“This new appointment will complement the skills and expertise of our existing executive and non-executive directors, as well as providing an opportunity to develop a more diverse representation of the board of directors.”

The roles have become available due to progression within the current non-executive director team.

The successful candidate will be expected to commit three days per month, on average, to the role although flexibility will be important. Attendance at the monthly board of directors meeting will also be required.

This is a paid position, and the post holder will receive a salary of £12,241 per annum.

The appointment will be for an initial period of three years, with the possibility of being renewed for a second three-year term, subject to the approval of the Council of Governors.

To apply send a letter expressing your interest and a copy of your CV to Shelley Ramtuhul, Trust Secretary and Director of Governance, at shelley.ramtuhul@nhs.net.