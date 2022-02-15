Judy says thank you to hospice for helping her to live with cancer

Judy Armstrong

Judy was unable to walk when she first came to Nightingale House arrived the Wrexham based hospice last year but after intensive physiotherapy, she now walks unaided at home.

She has been so inspired by the care and support she has received during her weekly visits to the hospice that she decided to do her bit and raise vital funds towards patient care, for those with life-limiting illnesses and their families.

She rallied friends and family, and shop owners in Buckley where she lived and with a raffle raised over £500 for the charity. She also crocheted Remembrance Day poppies in aid of the hospice and the Royal British Legion.

Judy is now busy crocheting Easter bunnies to be sold in the Hospice Gift Shop at Nightingale House Hospice.

Judy said: “When I was told my cancer came back, I felt I needed to protect my family and friends. The support I get at Nightingale House makes me feel brave.”

Despite a breast cancer diagnosis in 2017 and the return of her cancer last year Judy has embraced the services on offer including wood carving, and complementary therapies. She is currently part way through the popular six-week Positive Action Programme, a course that gives participants support and help with coping strategies on their wellness journey including mindfulness, managing stress, worry and fatigue.

More and more people are living with treatable but not curable cancer and the programme is aimed at cultivating a positive approach to this type of illness and enhance their quality of life.

She added: “I walk into the hospice and immediately I experience warmth, generosity and kindness from everyone who works here. I believe kindness is the most expensive medicine and must come from inside and that makes a big difference. The team are brilliant and help me cope better with my illness.”

“All my misconceptions of what a hospice was about were blown out of the water and I felt like I’d opened a treasure chest to alternative therapies like reiki and reflexology.”