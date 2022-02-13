Notification Settings

Volunteers sought to help people spot cancer signs early

By Nick Humphreys

A free service set up to reduce the impact of cancer on people’s lives is looking for volunteers.

Miranda Ashwell and Naomi Atkin from Lingen Davies

The LiveLife Cancer Awareness Service was launched by the Lingen Davies Cancer Fund last year to reach out into the community and help people recognise the early signs and symptoms.

LiveLife builds on the Shrewsbury-based charity’s work to encourage people to access care sooner rather than later if they have any worrying symptoms or health concerns. The service is managed by qualified staff who attend events in the community, visit markets, festivals, fetes and shows across Shropshire, Telford & Wrekin, and Mid-Wales. The mobile service raises awareness about possible signs and symptoms that could be cancer, as well as supporting people to accept cancer screening invitations.

Miranda Ashwell, health engagement officer for Lingen Davies Cancer Fund, said: “Volunteers are a valuable part of our charity- we’d love help in our awareness-raising work, because we know talking about cancer can help save lives.

“Early diagnosis is one of our best weapons in improving people’s chance of surviving cancer. We take LiveLife to a wide range of different places and venues, so volunteers can choose to support us in a town or place of their choice. If cancer is a topic close to your heart, and you’d like to play a part in improving people’s chances of successful treatment through early cancer diagnosis, we’d love to hear from you."

LiveLife volunteers will receive comprehensive training and support to develop their health promotion skills. For more information contact Lingen Davies Cancer Fund on 01743 492396 and speak to Miranda, or email miranda.ashwell@lingendavies.co.uk

Nick Humphreys

By Nick Humphreys

Senior Reporter

Senior reporter for the Shropshire Star focusing on Shrewsbury.

