NHS in Shropshire shows support for LGBT+ History Month

LGBT flag

The Integrated Care System (ICS) in Shropshire, Telford & Wrekin has taken proactive steps to raise awareness of LGBT+ issues, including creating online learning and resources to increase understanding.

LGBT+ History Month is an annual celebration of lesbian, gay, bisexual, trans and non-binary history, including the history of LGBT+ rights and related civil rights movements.

Victoria Rankin, senior responsible officer for equality, diversity and inclusion at Shropshire, Telford and Wrekin ICS, said: “Our county’s health and care organisations are proud to have a diverse workforce.

"Our colleagues are our local communities and represent a range of cultural, ethnic, religious and social backgrounds, including LGBT+ groups.

“It’s really important that we continue to keep equality, diversity and inclusion firmly on our agenda and improve our awareness of LGBT+ communities and their history, challenges and barriers.

“Shropshire, Telford and Wrekin ICS is proud to have a new LGBT+ network to support NHS and healthcare staff around the system.

"The group meets regularly and we are hoping to expand, attract more members and run more events to support our LGBT+ staff.”

The new online learning content is available to all staff and includes topics such as LGBT+ history in Britain, a sexual orientation toolkit, resources on transgender healthcare and more.

Stacey Keegan, interim chief executive of The Robert Jones and Agnes Hunt Orthopaedic Hospital NHS Foundation Trust (RJAH), said: “Being a member of the LGBT+ community myself, I know how important it is to demonstrate that all patients and staff across Shropshire, Telford and Wrekin feel safe and seen.

“I am encouraged by the work that Shropshire, Telford and Wrekin ICS is doing to support the LGBT+ community by setting up a dedicated staff network to provide a safe space for people to come together.

"We see the network as a forum of discussion for staff within the community and their allies – a chance to share knowledge and to make a positive difference.

“Robert Jones and Agnes Hunt Orthopaedic Hospital is an integral part of the ICS, and the hospital has demonstrated its support by signing up to the NHS rainbow badge scheme.

"This initiative provides staff with a way to show that their place of work offers open, non-judgemental and inclusive care for all who identify as LGBT+.

"The rainbow badge is a visual symbol that shows we are here to listen and that everyone is welcome and safe.