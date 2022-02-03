Dawn Harper

Rowlands Pharmacy in Church Street, along with the rest of the 450-branch strong chain, has has teamed up with TV medic, Dr Dawn Harper to help with the supporting launch campaign.

Dr Harper, who presents Channel 4’s Award Winning Embarrassing Bodies programme, said: “Pharmacies are fantastic spaces to speak freely and openly about any weight concerns. Starting a weight loss journey or plan with support from a healthcare professional is a valuable step to take.”

Nigel Swift, managing director of Rowlands, said: “Making a change to your lifestyle can feel overwhelming if you don’t know quite where to start.

"Not a lot of people realise that they can approach their local pharmacist for weight management advice.

“Our new weight management service is designed to help all those setting out on a new weight loss journey but also those who have struggled to find a plan that works for them.”