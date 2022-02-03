Notification Settings

Subscribe to one or all notification sources from this one place.

Newsletter

Subscribe to our newsletter to get the day's top stories sent directly to you.

Celebrity medic Dr Dawn Harper helps Welshpool pharmacy launch new weight management service

By David TooleyWelshpoolHealthPublished:

A pharmacy in Welshpool has launched a free weight management service to help people feel more comfortable about embarking on losing the excess pounds.

Dawn Harper
Dawn Harper

Rowlands Pharmacy in Church Street, along with the rest of the 450-branch strong chain, has has teamed up with TV medic, Dr Dawn Harper to help with the supporting launch campaign.

Dr Harper, who presents Channel 4’s Award Winning Embarrassing Bodies programme, said: “Pharmacies are fantastic spaces to speak freely and openly about any weight concerns. Starting a weight loss journey or plan with support from a healthcare professional is a valuable step to take.”

Nigel Swift, managing director of Rowlands, said: “Making a change to your lifestyle can feel overwhelming if you don’t know quite where to start.

"Not a lot of people realise that they can approach their local pharmacist for weight management advice.

“Our new weight management service is designed to help all those setting out on a new weight loss journey but also those who have struggled to find a plan that works for them.”

The pharmacy chain has carried out a nationwide study that revealed that 24 per cent of adults residing in Wales feel motivated to lose weight to improve their health. But 20 per cent of adults feel that the language used by healthcare professionals to discuss weight can often make them feel uncomfortable.

Health
News
Welshpool
Mid Wales
Local Hubs
David Tooley

By David Tooley

Senior Reporter@TooleyMedia

Senior reporter at the Shropshire Star, focusing on the south of the county. Got a story? Get in touch at david.tooley@mnamedia.co.uk.

Most Read

Most Read

Sorry, we are not accepting comments on this article.

Top Stories

More from the Shropshire Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News