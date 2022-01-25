Shop manager feeling better already as he takes up boxing in 10-stone weight loss challenge

Tommy Conlon and Steve Ricketts. Picture; Tommy Conlon

Tommy Conlon, aged 34, has donned boxing gloves and started bashing seven bells out of the punchbags at Strettonia Boxing Club, in Lutwyche Court, Church Stretton.

"It's amazing," said Church Stretton mobile phone shop boss Tommy who has posted pictures on his Instagram page.

"They didn't have to give me the space or time for free but I appreciate the help I'm getting from Steve Ricketts and everyone else."

With his next official weigh in coming at the start of next month, Tommy is hoping to be a knockout on his weight loss journey. At the start of January he weighed in at 31 stone 9lb which was more than two stone lighter than he was at an unofficial weigh-in just six weeks before.

He is also receiving special dietary help as he has diabetes.

Tommy says he is already feeling much better.

"It is going really, really well," he said.

"I can breathe better and move much more. I have been introduced to a whole new way of eating which is great."

By the time his challenge ends, in early 2023, Tommy wants to get down to around 21 stone 9 lbs. He is backed by a team of people including ex-Shrewsbury Town and Wales footballer Dave Edwards.

Tommy is getting married to Sarah in April and wants to shed six stone by then and be able to fit into a proper suit. He also has a young son, called Harvey, and wants to be able to run around with him.

He’s also aiming to raise as as much money as possible for charity.

With £1,700 already committed, he is set to bust a target of £2,000 to split between The Little Rascals Foundation and The Rotary Club Of Church Stretton.

To donate visit justgiving.com/crowdfunding/tommysweightlosschallenge2022