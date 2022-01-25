New vice chair for Powys Teaching Health Board

Kirsty Williams

Kirsty Williams, a former Minister for Education, served for 22 years in the Senedd representing Brecon & Radnorshire.

Following her retirement from frontline politics in May 2021, she now chairs the advisory board for the International Learning Exchange Programme, Wales’ replacement for the Erasmus programme and serves as a Commissioner to the Independent Commission on the Constitutional Future of Wales.

The appointment will run until January 2026.

Eluned Morgan said: " am very pleased to invite Kirsty Williams to serve as Vice Chair to the Powys Teaching Health Board. Ahe brings a range of skills and experience and will make a vital contribution to the work of the Board AND i look forward to continuing the Welsh Government’s work with Powys Teaching Health Board to deliver our healthcare ambitions as we look beyond the pandemic.”

Professor Vivienne Harpwood, Chair of Powys Teaching Health Board, said Kirsty Williams was a longstanding advocate for the people of Powys as a public servant and as a former Welsh Government Minister.