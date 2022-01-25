Notification Settings

Subscribe to one or all notification sources from this one place.

Newsletter

Subscribe to our newsletter to get the day's top stories sent directly to you.

New vice chair for Powys Teaching Health Board

By Sue AustinMid WalesHealthPublished:

Wales' Health Minister Eluned Morgan has appointed Kirsty Williams CBE as Vice Chair to Powys Teaching Health Board.

Kirsty Williams
Kirsty Williams

Kirsty Williams, a former Minister for Education, served for 22 years in the Senedd representing Brecon & Radnorshire.

Following her retirement from frontline politics in May 2021, she now chairs the advisory board for the International Learning Exchange Programme, Wales’ replacement for the Erasmus programme and serves as a Commissioner to the Independent Commission on the Constitutional Future of Wales.

The appointment will run until January 2026.

Eluned Morgan said: " am very pleased to invite Kirsty Williams to serve as Vice Chair to the Powys Teaching Health Board. Ahe brings a range of skills and experience and will make a vital contribution to the work of the Board AND i look forward to continuing the Welsh Government’s work with Powys Teaching Health Board to deliver our healthcare ambitions as we look beyond the pandemic.”

Professor Vivienne Harpwood, Chair of Powys Teaching Health Board, said Kirsty Williams was a longstanding advocate for the people of Powys as a public servant and as a former Welsh Government Minister.

“She will be a great asset to the Board, and I am very much looking forward to working with her in the months and years ahead as Powys Teaching Health Board navigates some of the toughest challenges the NHS in Wales has ever faced.”

Health
News
Mid Wales
Local Hubs
Sue Austin

By Sue Austin

Chief Reporter

Chief reporter of the Oswestry/Mid Wales office. Keen to hear your news.

Most Read

Sorry, we are not accepting comments on this article.

Top Stories

More from the Shropshire Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News