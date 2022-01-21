Skydiving nurse raises money for hospital

Debbie Snooke on her skydive

Debbie Snooke, a Swan End of Life Care Specialist Nurse at Shrewsbury and Telford Hospitals NHS Trust, raised £477 for the Swan Fund with the event.

She will give £200 of the money to the bereavement fund in the maternity unit at Princess Royal Hospital in Telford, and the remaining money will be used to purchase additional items for patients receiving end of life care.

She said that the money will probably go towards CD boomboxes for all trust wards.

Debbie who did the skydive at Tilstock Airfield near Whitchurch said: “I am now planning my fourth skydive this year. The more skydives I do the more I love it – and it is just great to raise money for causes close to my heart.”

The funds raised from a previous skydive provided a mood light for every ward at the trust.

The Shropshire Round Table Lodge also raised £250 which has been used to buy five CD boomboxes.

Debbie had cared for the mother of Steve Pritchard-Jones, a member of the lodge, in the last days of her life.

Steve’s sister Karen Thompson also made a donation of two CD boomboxes.

Debbie said: “I had the privilege of caring for Steve and Karen’s mother in her last days of her life and this was the reason for their very kind donation.”

She also received a separate donation for the Swan Fund just before Christmas from the family of late John Jones. The family also donated £200 to the trust's dementia team.