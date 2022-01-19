Telford and Shrewsbury hospital intensive care beds dominated by unvaccinated patients

The number of Covid patients in Shrewsbury and Telford hospitals has gone up

A top scientist working across the West Midlands has warned that 70 per cent of Covid patients in intensive units have not been vaccinated.

It comes with those in charge of the county's vaccination programme confirming that 85 per cent of Shropshire's adult population have received their booster – as they call on the remaining 15 per cent to take up the option.

Meanwhile, the number of Covid patients in hospital in Shrewsbury and Telford has increased by 26 per cent in the last week, with 86 being treated according to latest official figures.

Professor Mike Wade, Interim Regional Director of Public Health for the Midlands said: “The numbers speak for themselves. In the Midlands, approximately 70 per cent of patients in intensive care in hospital are unvaccinated. The vaccine is our best line of defence, and this includes the all-important booster dose."

Angie Wallace, Senior Responsible Officer for the Covid-19 Vaccination Programme in Shropshire, Telford and Wrekin, said people who have not received their jabs are eight times more likely to be hospitalised by the virus.

She said: "In Shropshire, Telford and Wrekin, we’ve been extremely pleased with vaccination uptake rates with 84.5 per cent of eligible adults across the county having now received their booster jab."

It comes as both Shropshire and Telford & Wrekin have recorded their highest rates of cases per 100,000 people over the past few weeks – driven by the more transmissible Omicron variant.

She added: "With cases remaining high and two doses of the vaccine not providing the protection we need against Omicron it is vital to get a booster and lower your risk of serious illness or hospitalisation.

"Evidence shows people who are not vaccinated are up to eight times more likely to be hospitalised than those fully vaccinated. Protect yourself and help reduce the impact of Covid-19 on our local NHS services.