Flowers delivered to cheer up care customers across Shropshire

Bluebird Care Shropshire donated flowers across Shropshire

The move was carried out on Blue Monday, which is often referred to as the most depressing day of the year following the festive period.

Bluebird Care Shropshire decided to gift every one of their customers a bouquet of flowers in the hope of raising their spirits and putting a smile on their faces.

Three local florists in Shropshire took part and donated flowers in support of the campaign and customers were said to be grateful for the thoughtful and kind gift.

Claire Flavell, director of care at Bluebird Care Shropshire, said: “Blue Monday is known as the most depressing day of the year, the lull after Christmas.

"We wanted to make sure our customers didn’t feel ‘blue’, and instead our aim was to cheer them up and give them something to smile about.

“At Bluebird Care Shropshire, we always think carefully about every single one of our customers’ needs. Our individualised, tailored, care plans go much further than simply the provision of care.

"Understanding their personalities and traits makes all the difference – this is a big reason why so many local people and families trust and rely on us to support their loved ones.

"Small acts of kindness such as this go a long way and are pivotal to our work. A role at Bluebird Care Shropshire allows you to make a real difference in someone’s life, which is something very special.

“We urge those considering care options for their loved ones to get in touch with us to discuss how we can help them to live comfortable and purposeful lives in the comfort of their own homes.”

Speaking on their contribution to the campaign, the team at John R Thomas Florists, Church Stretton said: “We were very happy to help out with the flowers for ‘Blue Monday'.

"We love to bring a smile to people’s faces. Small acts of kindness are very important in today’s world.”

Tracey Austin from Hobo Florists, Oswestry added: “This is the third time we have supplied flowers to Bluebird Care Shropshire.

"We are very pleased to have been involved once again with Blue Monday and supporting an important day for many people.”