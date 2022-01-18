Michael Gray - Head of Adult Social Services - pic from Twitter.

A delegated decision by Powys County Council’s portfolio holder for Adult Social Care, Cllr Myfanwy Alexander will be taken today (Tuesday, January 18) and will come into force next Tuesday, January 25.

This gives chairmen of the council’s scrutiny committees “five clear days” to call in the decision for scrutiny if they so wish.

Head of Powys County Council’s adult social services, Michael Gray explained that since the last decision which was taken in August 2021 to keep the centres closed until February 2022, the Omicron variant had created problems.

Mr Gray said: “The new variant has resulted in increased staffing absences across provider services.

“In addition, those staff who were formerly on the shielding patient list have been contacted by Welsh Government and instructed to stay two metres- or three steps away- from people they don’t live with.

“This affects four staff members in the service.”

Mr Gray’s report goes on to ask for Cllr Alexander’s agreement to maintain the closure of day centres and day services up to August 12.

“As before, this position is reviewed on a monthly basis,” said Mr Gray.

Back in November, Cllr Mathew Dorrance, chairman of the Economy, Residents and Communities scrutiny committee had asked a number of questions on this issued including evidence of why they continue to be closed.

Since the first UK lockdown in March 2020, Powys County Council’s (PCC) day care facilities have been closed and will remain so until at least February 2022.

In March 2020, 154 people attended Powys Day Centres for Older People, with 33 staff.

Powys Day Services for people with disabilities was attended by 124 people attended and had 70 staff.

The day centres are Park Day Centre, Newtown, Maesywennol, Llanidloes. Arlais Day Centre, Llandrindod Wells, Arosfa, Brecon, Canolfan, Ystradgynlais, Day Centre at Bethshan, Newtown, East Radnor Day Centre, Presteigne, and Hafal Crossroads, Machynlleth.