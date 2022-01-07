Progress on state of the art veterans centre continues

NORTH COPYRIGHT MNA MEDIA TIM THURSFIELD 06/01/22.Progress pics of the new Veterans Centre at Robert Jones and Agnes Hunt Orthopaedic Hospital, Oswestry. Site manager Andrew Owen at the new build..

Work on the Veterans Centre at the Robert Jones and Agnes Hunt Orthopaedic Hospital near Oswestry started in June last year, and it is hoped to be completed later this summer.

The centre will include examination and clinic rooms, an enhanced treatment room for minor outpatient procedures, an assessment room, and a splinting and therapy room, as well as clinic space for virtual appointments.

The building, which is being constructed by local firm Pave Aways, will also be home to a café and veterans’ hub where Shropshire Council and other military charities will offer support to veteran patients and their families.

Nick Huband, Director of Estates and Facilities at the Robert Jones & Agnes Hunt Orthopaedic Hospital, said they were thrilled to see the progress on the centre.

He said: "Patients coming to the hospital site will be able to see an impressive building taking shape near the main car park now that the steel structure in place.

"It is really exciting to see how it changes week to week and we’ve been capturing this with a time-lapse sequence video and sharing on our social media channels.

"Behind the scenes, we are busy planning for the interior element, such as paint colours, furnishings and equipment, to ensure that we create a bespoke military environment for the future service personnel and veteran patients who we will be welcoming to this dedicated Veterans’ Centre.”

Mr Huband said the centre would allow the hospital, which already provides a veterans’ orthopaedic service, to deliver greater support to veteran patients.

"In addition, there will be a café and a Veterans’ Hub where Shropshire Council and various military charities will provide support to veteran patients and their families. The upstairs of the centre will feature staff clinical teaching and training space, a multi-disciplinary team room as well as office space for admin staff.