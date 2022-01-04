Hospital hairdresser who has helped patients for almost 40 years is set to leave

Julie Wilkinson and the hairdressing team at Hazel's Salon in the Robert Jones and Agnes Hunt Orthopaedic Hospital will be relocating

Staff at Hazel's Salon within the Robert Jones & Agnes Orthopaedic Hospital, near Oswestry, are set to move to Hayes Barn, Racecourse Rd on January 4 – 'Hazel's at Hayes'.

Julie Wilkinson has been cutting hair at the salon for 39 years – since it opened on January 10, 1983 – and there are three members of staff currently working at the salon.

She has seen a huge number of staff come through the doors over nearly four decades, for work experience, apprenticeships and NVQ voluntary work.

The hairdressing salon was set up in 1983 after approximately £25,000 was donated by the family of Rowlands the Chemists in memory of Hazel Rowlands.

Now, the salon will be relocating after a decision was made by the hospital to utilise the space due to the impact of the coronavirus pandemic.

"It's quite sad really when money has been donated," Julie said. "We've had loads of letters written." She said clients are "really disappointed."

The salon is open to the public as well as patients at the hospital, but they will not be able to carry on supporting the patients at the hospital, although there is potential for patients to be brought to the new location.

Hazel's Salon is a "part of their wellbeing and road to recovery" Julie said, and there are also "long-term patients" at the hospital that the team support regularly.

Stacey Keegan, interim chief executive, said: “The coronavirus pandemic has meant we have had to make changes within the hospital to utilise the space we have as effectively as possible to provide clinical care and treat our patients in the safest way possible.