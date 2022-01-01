Pensioner with dementia stuck in hospital for weeks due to care package delays

Leslie Devitt

Leslie Devitt, known as Alan by friends and family, was admitted to Princess Royal Hospital on December 1.

He suffers with dementia and was admitted to hospital after becoming 'delusional'.

But his daughter Jackie Davis said her father, who lives in Albrighton, should have been discharged two days later after being given the clearance by medics.

Instead, she says there have been delays in arranging an appropriate care package which has meant he has had to remain at PRH, and last week he tested positive for Covid.

Hospital bosses have apologised to Mr Devitt for the extended time spent in hospital.

They say if a patient requires additional support after leaving hospital a care package needs to be organised and provided by community health care services.

The Shrewsbury and Telford Hospital NHS Trust (SaTH), which runs PRH and Royal Shrewsbury Hospital, says it is working proactively with other organisations to look at additional community and social care capacity so patients can be discharged in a timely manner and beds are freed for patients who need them.

A care package for Mr Devitt has now been found.

Ms Davis, of Tong, said she last visited her father in hospital on December 22 and will not be able to see him again in person until late January due to the need for him having to isolate when he is placed in a care home.

She says this will happen after he recovers from Covid-19.

"I took him to A&E because he became delusional," she said.

"He was admitted but 48 hours afterwards I was told there's nothing wrong with him.

"It has taken over three weeks to find a care home where he can go.

"He was then due to be transferred but he had a PCR test and he tested positive for Covid. He's been triple vaccinated but it's still a worry."

She said the care home was keeping a place for him until January 3.

A spokesperson for SaTH said: “We apologise to Mr Devitt for the extended time he spent in our hospital as we always strive to ensure that patients are discharged as soon as they are medically fit, both for their own benefit and to help with bed capacity in our hospitals.

“However, if a patient requires additional support after they leave our hospitals, an appropriate care package needs to be arranged and provided.

"This is organised and provided by community health care services (SaTH cannot arrange this ourselves) and needs to be in place before we can responsibly discharge any patient.

"We are working proactively with our partners in the health and care system to look at additional community and social care capacity to support timely discharge and create bed space for other patients who need it.