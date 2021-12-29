Alfie shines in awards ceremony to honour the courage of children with cancer

Alfie Rixon

Alfie Rixon was just 11 when he was diagnosed with osteosarcoma, an aggressive bone cancer, in July 2018.

For the courage he showed throughout his treatment, he has received a Cancer Research UK for Children & Young People Star Award, in partnership with TK Maxx.

The 14-year-old was one of 15 children from across the UK recognised during the virtual awards show. Hosted by children affected by the disease and featuring celebrities including, singer and songwriter Pixie Lott, it was filmed to highlight the impact that cancer has on young lives and encourage more nominations for the accolade in the run up to Christmas.

As part of the ceremony, Alfie shares the moment he returned home from school to find a package had arrived in the post for him.

“I got home from school and there was a package on my bed that my dad had left for me,” said Alfie, who lives in Wem with his 12-year-old sister Elizabeth and father, Dan.

“I did not expect to find an award. I was very honoured. It makes me feel appreciated for what I went through and how hard it was.”

Alfie was named the BBC's Midlands young reporter of the year in March after sharing his story to document his rehabilitation through lockdown.

Alfie Rixon with his Father Daniel Rixon and 12- year-old sister Elizabeth Rixon

Famous faces in the film, including singer and songwriter Pixie Lott, TV personalities Dr Ranj and Joe Tasker, and TikTok stars Flossie Clegg, Lewys Ball and Olivia Neill, also made appearances throughout to congratulate the award winners and send them messages of support.

Pixie Lott said: “Every child who confronts cancer is a star in their own right. Cancer can have a devastating impact on young lives and what these children have to endure for months, and even years, is unimaginable. That’s why I’m proud to be supporting the Cancer Research UK for Children & Young People Star Awards and helping to put these amazing youngsters in the spotlight, where they belong.”

Alfie was diagnosed with an aggressive osteosarcoma in July 2018 after first thinking he had sprained his ankle. His leg was amputated in November that year and Alfie had to learn to walk and ride a bike all over again.

When lockdown happened in 2020, Alfie was still reliant on a wheelchair but his determination has seen him complete a charity walk and even a triathlon this year for charity.

Matt Baker meets Alfie in preparation for the BBC Children in Need Ramble

Alfie’s dad, Dan, who nominated him for the award, said: “Over the past year Alfie has learnt to walk again and even ride a bike again. His specialist said that his rehabilitation was the most impressive he’d seen in 20 years of delivering cancer treatments to young people.

“Alfie has worked so hard to regain his health, he is an inspiration to anyone who learns his story. He is a star, he makes me very proud.

“It’s so important to keep raising awareness about what children and young people go through. We’ve always known Alfie is a VIP, but it was extra special to see him shine on screen as part of the Star Awards show. We’re so proud of him and we hope his star turn inspires other families to get nominating.”

Around 160 children in the Midlands are diagnosed with cancer every year and the Cancer Research UK for Children & Young People Star Awards are open to all children under 18 who live in the UK and have been treated for cancer within the past five years.

There is no judging panel because the charity believes every child diagnosed with cancer deserves special recognition.

Every eligible child who is nominated receives a trophy, a £50 TK Maxx gift card, a T-shirt and a certificate signed by celebrities supporting the campaign. Their siblings also receive a certificate.

Paula Young, Cancer Research UK for Children & Young People spokesperson for the Midlands, said: “Alfie is a real star who has been through so much at such a young age. It has been an absolute privilege to be able to celebrate his courage with a Star Award and to mark the occasion with a special show.