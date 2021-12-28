Notification Settings

Subscribe to one or all notification sources from this one place.

Newsletter

Subscribe to our newsletter to get the day's top stories sent directly to you.

Doodle Boy brightens up waiting area at Shrewsbury hospital

By Lisa O'BrienShrewsburyHealthPublished:

Shropshire's online sensation Doodle Boy has been decorating the walls of a waiting area at Royal Shrewsbury Hospital with his artwork.

Doodle Boy Joe Whale working on the walls of the new children and young person’s unit waiting area at Royal Shrewsbury Hospital
Doodle Boy Joe Whale working on the walls of the new children and young person’s unit waiting area at Royal Shrewsbury Hospital

Joe Whale, from Shrewsbury, visited the hospital to work on the walls of the new children and young person’s unit waiting area, which is a new area of the emergency department.

The waiting room is part of the £9.3m upgrade of the A&E at RSH to increase capacity and upgrade facilities.

Doodle Boy Joe Whale with the artwork he created

Natalie Dulson, operations manager at the emergency centre run by The Shrewsbury and Telford Hospital NHS Trust, said: “We first heard about Joe through one of our paediatric sisters.

"The team agreed that with Joe being a local young artist, it was great to have him involved, doodling on the walls of our new children and young person’s unit waiting area.

The artwork

“The Doodle Boy’s work is amazing and all our emergency department staff think that it is a real feature to the area.

"It will hopefully occupy the minds of those who wait, by trying to find the animals and other characters Joe has created.”

Joe sprung to prominence after pictures of his work on the walls of a Shrewsbury restaurant went viral in 2019.

Doodle Boy Joe Whale with the artwork he created

The success led to him being chosen by the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge to draw their royal train, and he has since enjoyed significant breakthroughs in the USA for his work.

Joe's characterful doodles have already earned him celebrity status in the USA, having appeared on CBS & NBC News and Little Big Shots, alongside actress Melissa McCarthy.

He was flown out to California in January 2020 to doodle the backdrop for the set of NBC’s Little Big Shots, peppering the set with drawings of his trademark black and white characters.

Health
News
Shrewsbury
Local Hubs
Lisa O'Brien

By Lisa O'Brien

Senior Reporter@lisaobrien_Star

Senior reporter based at Shropshire Star's head office in Ketley. Covering the Telford area.

Most Read

Sorry, we are not accepting comments on this article.

Top Stories

More from the Shropshire Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News