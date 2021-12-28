Doodle Boy brightens up waiting area at Shrewsbury hospital

Doodle Boy Joe Whale working on the walls of the new children and young person’s unit waiting area at Royal Shrewsbury Hospital

Joe Whale, from Shrewsbury, visited the hospital to work on the walls of the new children and young person’s unit waiting area, which is a new area of the emergency department.

The waiting room is part of the £9.3m upgrade of the A&E at RSH to increase capacity and upgrade facilities.

Doodle Boy Joe Whale with the artwork he created

Natalie Dulson, operations manager at the emergency centre run by The Shrewsbury and Telford Hospital NHS Trust, said: “We first heard about Joe through one of our paediatric sisters.

"The team agreed that with Joe being a local young artist, it was great to have him involved, doodling on the walls of our new children and young person’s unit waiting area.

The artwork

“The Doodle Boy’s work is amazing and all our emergency department staff think that it is a real feature to the area.

"It will hopefully occupy the minds of those who wait, by trying to find the animals and other characters Joe has created.”

Joe sprung to prominence after pictures of his work on the walls of a Shrewsbury restaurant went viral in 2019.

Doodle Boy Joe Whale with the artwork he created

The success led to him being chosen by the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge to draw their royal train, and he has since enjoyed significant breakthroughs in the USA for his work.

Joe's characterful doodles have already earned him celebrity status in the USA, having appeared on CBS & NBC News and Little Big Shots, alongside actress Melissa McCarthy.