Tutor Tracy working hard on frontline helping children at vital time

Tracy Leah, who is working on the children’s ward at Telford Princess Royal Hospital over Christmas and New Year

Tracy Leah, part of Telford College’s health and social care team, was an adult and children’s nurse, working in accident and emergency departments, before joining the college.

She has followed in the footsteps of her colleague Elaine Colley by signing enrolling onto a ‘Return to Practice’ programme, with a view to getting back onto the official Nursing and Midwifery Council register.

Tracy worked a 12.5 hour shift on the children’s ward at Telford’s Princess Royal Hospital on Christmas Eve, and will be back on New Year’s Day.

She said: “I became a volunteer vaccinator in February last year, and I really enjoyed working within a multi-disciplinary team again.

“With T-levels starting in 2023, it means I will able to support students with their coursework and practical assignments, as my own skills and knowledge will be right up to date.”

Tracy, who started the course in September through the University of Chester, had to pass practical assessments in first aid, manual handling and taking blood before being allowed back on the ward.

She said: “In my placement I will need to complete 235 competencies set by the Nursing and Midwifery Council, who will decide if I am fit to practice and return my name to the nursing register.

“These include showing that I am a role model for others and I am able to treat people with dignity and respect, alongside practical nursing skills.”

Tracy said she was delighted to have been able to also experience some shifts at Hope House Children’s Hospice, in Oswestry, and be part of the team’s ‘amazing care for children and their families’.

She said: "I also have shifts on the neonatal ward so will also see the care of premature babies and their families.

“I am really enjoying being back on the ward and working within a fantastic multi-disciplinary team. I have been inspired by the staff there.

“As much as I love teaching our students, it is really nice to be able to care for babies and young children again.

“I have found the skills I have learnt as a teacher over the last 15 years have really helped when communicating with worried and anxious young people.”

Tracy said being able to share her own experiences with Telford College students was helping them to see what will be expected of them when they go onto university to become the nurses of the future.

“I am hoping to complete the course by March and I will then be able to call myself a registered children’s nurse, once I am back on the Nursing and Midwifery Council register.