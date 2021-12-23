Notification Settings

Charities put on festive surprise for children affected by cancer

By Dominic RobertsonShrewsburyHealthPublished:

Children who have been affected by cancer have been receiving a special festive surprise thanks to two local charities.

Santa made Sunnycroft his home for the day as part of the event
The youngsters were invited to attend a special afternoon at Sunnycroft, the National Trust property in Wellington, which was hosted by Lingen Davies Cancer Fund.

The children and their families were treated to a private meeting with Father Christmas at the house which was decorated especially for the season.

Staff and volunteers from the two charities then ran a craft session at the house with mulled wine, hot chocolate and mince pies.

Lizzie Champion from the National Trust said it was a wonderful occasion for two locally based charities to work together to benefit others.

Anna Williams, from Lingen Davies, which supports patients going through cancer in the community throughout Shropshire and Mid Wales, said they were delighted to be able to do something for the children involved.

She said: "We all know someone who has been impacted by cancer and being able to treat youngsters in our community who are either the children or siblings of those going through cancer treatment is very special.

“It was a lovely afternoon and being able to run something like this in Sunnycroft was just fantastic. Thank you to Lou Hall, the manager of the house, and Lizzie for welcoming us."

