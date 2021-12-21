'I will never be able to thank you enough': Double stroke survivor hails ambulance crews

David Morris

Mr David Morris, from Shrewsbury, has thanked the first responders and the stroke team as he received the "finest possible care and support which you could possibly hope for."

On Saturday, December 11 – the same day it was reported that a Shrewsbury man, Mr Don Mansell, had died after a 10-hour ambulance wait – Mr Morris suffered a stroke in his kitchen at home.

At around 8.50am Mr Morris' wife phoned for an ambulance and the operator asked to speak to him to determine whether he was having a stroke, noting how his speech had deteriorated and he was struggling to get his words out.

While Mr Morris was still on the phone, the paramedics arrived, in what Mr Morris called an "unbelievably rapid" response.

As the first responders began undertaking tests, Mr Morris said that he then suffered a second stroke on their arrival and he was taken straight to The Princess Royal Hospital, which took approximately 10 minutes.

When Mr Morris arrived at the hospital, he said that the stroke team had already been alerted and were "waiting for me to come in."

Mr Morris – who is director of The Italian Auto Moto Club - said: "A big thank you to the most amazing team on the planet.

"The ambulance service were incredibly rapid, so a big thank you to Jo and Ben, the two paramedics.