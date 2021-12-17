Shropshire hospital gets new specialist operating table thanks to donation

David Blackwell, Anaesthetic Manager; Heather Thomas-Bache, Head of Fundraising, Communications and Fundraising for the League of Friends; Sara Ellis-Anderson, Interim Chief Nurse and Patient Safety Officer; and Victoria Sugden, Charity Director; with the Allen Advance Table Lateral to Prone Platform table

The Robert Jones and Agnes Hunt Orthopaedic Hospital’s League of Friends has funded the purchase of an Allen Advance Table Lateral to Prone Platform for the theatres department - designed with improved safety features and it will be used extensively for spinal surgeries.

It has cost over £110,000.

This is the second large donation the League of Friends has made to support spinal surgery at the Oswestry-based hospital, funding a similar operating table in 2018 – the Allen Positioning Table.

The Allen Advance Table Lateral to Prone Platform is designed to position patients comfortably and safely and allows surgeons to benefit from simple patient movement to maximise spinal procedures, while enhancing patient safety.

Shashank Chitgopkar, consultant spinal surgeon, said: “Spinal surgery is getting more complex and specialised with surgeons being able to provide innovative procedures to help those in pain and discomfort.”

Combining the Allen Advance Table and Lateral to Prone platform, patients can be rotated 90-degrees from lateral directly into a prone position.

Mr Chitgopkar added: “More frequently surgery in the prone position can take as long as six to 12 hours – the table uses minimal pressure points reducing problems due to prolonged pressure.

“RJAH has been providing world class care to patients with spinal disorders and we cannot thank the League of Friends enough for their continued support to the hospital and its patients.”

Victoria Sugden, charity director, said: “Knowing that this surgical table can support complex spinal surgery to best affect and improve patients' treatment is exactly why we undertake the fundraising that we do.

“We understand it is one of a very few specialist operating tables of its kind in the UK and of course as a centre of excellence it is important that RJAH leads the way - the League of Friends is delighted to provide such an important piece of equipment.