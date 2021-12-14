Shropshire Council hands out almost £1 million to care providers

The council has now received its allocation of the Workforce Recruitment and Retention Fund for adult social care from the government.

They have agreed with Shropshire Partners in Care (SPIC) – who represent 97 per cent of care providers in the county – for the funding to go directly to care staff at Care Quality Council (CQC)-registered providers.

The purpose of the fund is to support the adult social care staff capacity and to ensure that safe and continuous care to adults is achieved during the winter season, including a timely discharge from hospital and to prevent admissions.

Tanya Miles, Shropshire Council’s executive director of place, said: “Our care providers across the county continue to work tirelessly and resiliently throughout the pandemic to ensure the utmost safety and wellbeing of residents who need support.

“Therefore, in response to the significant staffing pressures we know they are currently managing, and following further consultation and agreement with SPiC, we have made the decision to allocate the entirety of this fund directly to providers registered with CQC in Shropshire (in line with Government guidance) for carers who work in the county, to help them to retain existing staff capacity and encourage new recruits.

“We wanted to ensure this funding is paid directly to the amazing care staff who continually go above and beyond to support our residents.”

This is part of the council’s wider approach to support the care sector and encourage new people into care; and importantly, for those currently working in the sector to feel valued and appreciated.

CQC providers will be able to submit an application allocated on a ‘per head’ basis, and use it to help boost and support recruitment and retention of staff.

Care companies will receive communication from the council this week inviting them to apply for this funding, which can only be used by providers to boost retention of staff.