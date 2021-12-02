Virtual challenge raises money for Shropshire care home residents

Tom Williams and Laura Humphreys raise funds for Montgomery House care home in Shrewsbury

Tom Williams and his girlfriend Laura Humphreys covered a total distance of 1,083 miles in 245 days as part of the Lands End to John O’Groats virtual challenge which they started in lockdown last year.

They set themselves the challenge after they lost Tom’s nan Kath Woodnorth, a resident at Montgomery House in Shrewsbury, which is run by Coverage Care Services.

“We had so much to do with staff and residents at the home as a family when nan was living there that it became a bit of a lockdown mission to raise some funds for something nice for the residents,” said Tom.

“The challenge should have been completed over the course of a year but we managed to do it in 245 days and also clocked up a few extra miles.”

Between them, Tom and Laura’s efforts raised £500 which they have decided to split between Montgomery House and an NHS charity supporting people with dementia.

Tom, who also works in the adult social care sector, added: “I’m sadly aware that many of the residents we knew so well at the home have also since passed away but our wish is for the money to go towards something beneficial to all those still living at the home.

“We’ve already spoken to staff at the home and we absolutely love the idea of them using the money to purchase a projector so the residents can gather together for a movie night.”

Rhea Paller, care home manager, said staff and residents were humbled by Tom and Laura’s efforts.

“We cannot thank Tom and Laura enough," she said.

"We are incredibly grateful for their support and all they have done during the pandemic.

“Tom’s nan Kath was an extremely lovely and well-liked resident at the home and we intend to do something really special with the funds raised in her memory so that all residents can benefit.”

Coverage Care Services is Shropshire’s largest not-for-profit care provider and Montgomery House is the organisation’s biggest purpose-built-home on the outskirts of Shrewsbury.