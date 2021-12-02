Shropshire nursing boss: Omicron reminds us we need to keep taking precautions

Hayley Flavell

Face coverings and social distancing have been a requirement in healthcare settings since the start of the pandemic and this continues to be the case unless you are exempt.

If you have been asked to take a lateral flow test before attending your appointment, please continue to do so and children should also not be brought to appointments. These are important measures, and we thank you for your assistance.

At the trust, we will of course always be respectful and accommodating for those with individual exceptional circumstances so please let us know before your appointments of any such requirements. Our aim is to ensure that all those accessing our care do so in the safest way possible for themselves, other families, and my colleagues.

It is not yet known the effect of the new variant on our society, but it has been shown so far that the Covid-19 vaccination offers protection against severe illness from all variants, and with the number of cases of coronavirus across our county above the national and regional average, I would again urge you to get your vaccine as soon as possible. If you haven’t already and, if you have had your second dose at least six months ago, please also make sure you go for your booster jab. You can find out more about how, where and when you can get your jabs, including walk-in clinics, here: stwics.org.uk/

The rise in the number of coronavirus cases along with extremely high levels of demand for urgent care means that our hospitals continue to be under a lot of pressure. As I have mentioned in this column before we would urge everyone, if they are considering attending A&E, to ask themselves if the emergency department is the right place to go for the care they need.

A&E is for genuinely life-threatening emergencies – for example chest pains or severe bleeding or burns. If you have a life-threatening illness or injury please continue to dial 999. But, if your condition is not life-threatening please visit NHS 111 online which will point you in the right direction for advice or treatment. If needed, NHS 111 online can also direct you to an urgent treatment centre or walk-in centre, GP, pharmacy or another more appropriate local service.

If we work together, we can help ensure that our A&E departments are best able to deliver care for those in the most need.

And finally, it’s Crohn’s and Colitis Awareness Week on 1-7 December and as a trust we will be marking it by sharing information, advice, and patient stories on our social media channels.

Crohn’s Disease and Ulcerative Colitis are lifelong Inflammatory Bowel Diseases (IBDs) which affect around one in 210 people in the UK, so this week is a reminder of how we can work together to help people with Crohn’s and Colitis to live fuller lives.