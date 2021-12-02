Christmas sock day will raise funds for charity supporting patients and staff at Shropshire hospitals

Princess Royal Hospital, Telford

The majority of staff at Royal Shrewsbury Hospital and Telford's Princess Royal Hospital wear uniforms, scrubs, and lots of PPE designed to keep patients safe so they cannot wear a Christmas jumper.

But the charity has come up with 'Christmas sock day' so everyone can join in with a colourful pair of socks or tights.

The Shrewsbury and Telford Hospital Charity (SaTH Charity) is planning the event on Friday, December 10, and wants people to join in by wearing their own festive socks.

You can support SaTH Charity and donate £3 by Texting SOCKS21 to 70331 or arrange a collection at your school, workplace, or community group.

Julia Clarke, director of public participation at the trust which runs the hospitals, said: “Your donations could purchase tea and coffee vouchers for a family who have lost a loved one or provide items for our dementia patients that reduce anxiety and stress in an unfamiliar place.”

People can also tag The Shrewsbury and Telford Hospital NHS Trust in pictures on social media using the hashtag #NHSFESTIVESOCKDAY

The hospitals provide health care services to 500,000 people across Shropshire, Telford and Wrekin and Mid Wales.

Core services are funded by the NHS but the trust relies on the charity to pay for equipment, patient comforts, staff education, and research, which go above and beyond NHS funded services.