Notification Settings

Subscribe to one or all notification sources from this one place.

Newsletter

Subscribe to our newsletter to get the day's top stories sent directly to you.

Christmas sock day will raise funds for charity supporting patients and staff at Shropshire hospitals

By Lisa O'BrienShrewsburyHealthPublished:

A Christmas sock day is hoping to raise money for a charity supporting patients and staff at Shropshire's major hospitals.

Princess Royal Hospital, Telford
Princess Royal Hospital, Telford

The majority of staff at Royal Shrewsbury Hospital and Telford's Princess Royal Hospital wear uniforms, scrubs, and lots of PPE designed to keep patients safe so they cannot wear a Christmas jumper.

But the charity has come up with 'Christmas sock day' so everyone can join in with a colourful pair of socks or tights.

The Shrewsbury and Telford Hospital Charity (SaTH Charity) is planning the event on Friday, December 10, and wants people to join in by wearing their own festive socks.

You can support SaTH Charity and donate £3 by Texting SOCKS21 to 70331 or arrange a collection at your school, workplace, or community group.

Julia Clarke, director of public participation at the trust which runs the hospitals, said: “Your donations could purchase tea and coffee vouchers for a family who have lost a loved one or provide items for our dementia patients that reduce anxiety and stress in an unfamiliar place.”

People can also tag The Shrewsbury and Telford Hospital NHS Trust in pictures on social media using the hashtag #NHSFESTIVESOCKDAY

The hospitals provide health care services to 500,000 people across Shropshire, Telford and Wrekin and Mid Wales.

Core services are funded by the NHS but the trust relies on the charity to pay for equipment, patient comforts, staff education, and research, which go above and beyond NHS funded services.

Visit sath.nhs.uk/charity for more information.

Health
News
Shrewsbury
Local Hubs
Telford
South Shropshire
North Shropshire
Oswestry
Bridgnorth
Lisa O'Brien

By Lisa O'Brien

Senior Reporter@lisaobrien_Star

Senior reporter based at Shropshire Star's head office in Ketley. Covering the Telford area.

Most Read

Sorry, we are not accepting comments on this article.

Top Stories

More from the Shropshire Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News