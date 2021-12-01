Social care jobs in Shropshire up for grabs

The impact of the pandemic is being felt across the county and additional staff are needed to support the social care workforce.

Both Shropshire Council and social care providers are actively recruiting talented and passionate individuals and say the roles can be very rewarding.

The call-out follows the government’s 'Made with Care' campaign that was recently launched by the Department of Health and Social Care.

The campaign encourages people with the values that embody carers to join a workforce dedicated to helping others and building a career that helps people live happy, healthy lives.

Social care professionals work across many different settings and roles available include support workers, social workers, occupational therapists and residential care workers, among others.

Tanya Miles, Shropshire Council’s executive director of people, said: “Social care plays a vital role in providing excellent care to adults and children across all social care settings.

"Work can be in people’s own homes, out in the community or in our hospitals.

“I know from my own experience how wonderful and immensely rewarding a career in social care can be.

"I have been very privileged to have worked with some incredible people, and by joining the social care sector you'll meet incredible people and improve lives – including your own.

“Every job has its merits but there are few things more rewarding than caring for and supporting another person, whether it's helping them with their short or long term care and support needs or simply with enjoying their day.

"At the end of each shift you'll be able to head home with the knowledge that you’ve made a real difference to their day-to-day life.

“It’s also a great starting point if you're interested in a career in social work or management, as you'll build up a range of qualifications as a care worker.

"Working hours can be flexible too, so for people who need to work around other commitments such as childcare or studying, a career in care has this benefit as well.

“This is a very productive and exciting time in social care.

"The rapidly growing sector continues to evolve and transform in creative and innovative ways, bringing exciting new careers and lots of opportunities to develop and progress. "There’s never been a more exciting time to be part of this vibrant and dynamic sector."

David Crosby, chief officer for Shropshire Partners in Care, which represents 230 social care providers across Shropshire and Telford & Wrekin, added: “We want to encourage people across Shropshire to see what great career prospects and opportunities for progression there are in social care across the county.

“Recruitment for social care has never been more vital.

"Our local recruitment campaign will showcase some of the most in-demand roles in the sector, all varied, exciting and challenging in equal measures. Treating people from all walks of life, you become part of a person’s story. Whether these moments are big, small, joyful, or sad, you see life from all angles.

“We need people who care about others to come forward and seize these fantastic opportunities. If you're one of these people then please do take a look to see what vacancies are available.”

Vacancies can be found at Shropshire Council jobs or on the Gov.UK website