New dates for virtual conference highlighting impact of alcohol addiction

Jane Mackenzie with a photograph of her daughter Amy Liebich

‘Alcohol – Sharing the Truth’ has been switched to May next year to enable more delegates to attend and hear over 20 world-class speakers share best practice in recovery and talk about how families can be central to this.

Former mayor Jane Mackenzie, who formed Share Shrewsbury following the tragic loss of her daughter Amy, 37, to alcohol addiction in 2019, shared her excitement about the new presenters who have asked to contribute.

She said: “By delaying the conference we have succeeded in securing backing from Shropshire Council who agree that our message fits well with their health and well being agenda.

"We are thrilled to be working with them to reach a wider audience, including local NHS organisations.

“The response has been so good that we want more time to allow even more people to buy tickets and benefit from hearing how to keep themselves and their loved ones safe from the harmful effects of alcohol.

“We have therefore put the conference back to May 19 and 20, 2022 and people can find out more by accessing the conference website shareshrewsbury.org.uk/conference

“A range of ticket options are available and we are offering discounted tickets for students and those on low incomes. We don’t want anyone to miss out, so if any individual really can’t afford to pay, they can go on the website and request a free ticket.

“On the website you can read Amy’s story and understand that our conference is a tribute to Amy, and will speak out on her behalf to give voice to the changes that need to happen to prevent more deaths from alcohol addiction.”

Jane added: “Amy was our golden girl with intelligence and charisma as well as having a magnetic personality.

"She could not understand why she was unable to stop drinking and felt that it was somehow her fault.

"Because of the shame she felt she tried desperately to hide her illness from everyone and was reluctant to seek help.

“As the alcohol began to damage her brain her quick-witted mind became affected.

"As a family we all felt frightened, helpless and very alone. If we had all received the support we needed, she could have recovered and led a fulfilled life.

“We are asking people to join us next May because Amy’s voice carries important messages about changes that need to happen to prevent others dying like she did.