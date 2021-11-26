Public urged to take part in charity raffle

Severn Hospice staff are encouraging people to take part in the charity's raffle.

The last day to buy a ticket – and be in with a chance to win £5,000 in time for Christmas – is December 10, with the draw taking place a week later.

Karen Swindells, Severn Hospice’s lottery manager said: “We turn every ticket sold into care for local families living with incurable illness so supporting our raffle makes a real difference."

Raffle supporters had so far contributed the equivalent of one day of care to 80 local families, she said.

“Our families really do appreciate what our supporters do for them, so please don’t leave it too late to buy your ticket,” she added.

“This year, we’ve made it easier to buy tickets in any of our 29 high street shops and I thank everyone who’s done that to date. And if you’re not in town shopping, you can also buy tickets through our website.

“The raffle is a fantastic way to give a gift of care to the community this Christmas – we receive £1 towards our caring services, supporters get the chance to win a £5,000 jackpot, what’s not to like?"

This year’s raffle campaign has been led Kimberley Langford whose partner Dean Prentice was cared for by Severn Hospice before he passed away last year.

Kimberley said the hospice had given her and Dean the time to make memories she would always treasure.

Tickets are available online at severnhospice.org.uk/support-us/raffle, at any of the charity’s 29 shops and also from the receptions at its two main hospice sites in Telford and Shrewsbury.