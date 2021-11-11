'Early 2022' date for next stage of Shropshire hospitals Future Fit plans

File photo of an NHS hospital ward. Picture: Peter Byrne/PA Wire.

Answering a question from Shrewsbury and Atcham MP Daniel Kawczynski, health and social care senior minister Edward Argar said there would be a review in "early 2022".

Mr Kawczynski asked in the House of Commons on Tuesday what the "timeline is for the revised Strategic Outline Case for the Hospitals Transformation Programme in Shropshire."

Mr Argar said: "The Strategic Outline Case has been submitted to NHS England and NHS Improvement regional teams for initial review.

"We are expecting the business case to be progressed to the Department and NHS England and NHS Improvement national teams for joint review in early 2022."

The initial business case for a shake-up for Shropshire's hospitals was submitted last month.

The plans for Future Fit, which has been renamed the 'hospitals transformation programme', will need to be approved by NHS bosses before the details are made public.

Under the scheme, Royal Shrewsbury Hospital will house the county's main A&E, with Princess Royal Hospital in Telford due to get an 'A&E local'.

PRH will also take over responsibility for planned care but is due to lose its consultant-led women and children's services.

The Shrewsbury and Telford Hospital NHS Trust, which runs both hospitals, has now confirmed that the draft strategic outline case was submitted to the NHS at the end of last month.

It is not known how long it will take for a decision to be made.

The project's cost has grown to £533 million from its original £312m budget, largely due to inflation.

Health bosses say the scheme will deliver safer care, better outcomes for patients and reduce cancellations of planned care.

It comes as the trust says it is facing extreme pressures and unprecedented levels of demand for urgent care.

There have also been recent reports of significant waiting times for ambulances handing over patients to the hospitals.

Hospitals chiefs say they are undertaking major investment to increase the trust’s urgent and emergency care capacity, including a £9.3m expansion of the emergency department at the Royal Shrewsbury Hospital, while they say the Future Fit plans will help address pressures in the long term.

However, the scheme to reshuffle services has been met with protest over the years.

The plans were reviewed under the instruction of former Health Secretary Matt Hancock in 2019, following a request from Telford & Wrekin Council, after being confirmed by the local clinical commissioning groups in January of that year.

Hospital reorganisation plans remain a political hot potato locally.

Only this week Telford & Wrekin's Labour-controlled council wrote to the county's Conservative MPs, and the leader of Shropshire Council, calling for a meeting to discuss lobbying for an entirely new hospital to replace the Future Fit plans.

The suggestion is for a "single super hospital, fairly located between the two major towns" – instead of the Future Fit plan which will see Royal Shrewsbury Hospital (RSH) become the county's only A&E, and consultant-led woman and children's services move from Telford to RSH.