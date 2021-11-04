Telford A&E temporarily closed after patient exposed to 'potentially harmful chemicals' walks in

Princess Royal Hospital, Telford

The Shrewsbury and Telford Hospital NHS Trust, which runs Princess Royal Hospital, says other patients in the A&E department at PRH have been moved elsewhere on site as a precautionary measure and ambulances are being diverted to other hospitals.

Patients are being asked not to go to the hospital while the emergency department is closed.

Nigel Lee, chief operating officer at SaTH, said: “This morning a patient presented at the emergency department (ED) of the PRH having been exposed off-site at his local workplace to potentially harmful chemicals.

"The risk of onward contamination to other patients or staff at the hospital has been assessed as very low but, as a precautionary measure, the ED has been closed whilst decontamination cleaning is undertaken.

“The other patients from the ED have been moved elsewhere and are being assessed.

"Again, this is as a precaution, as there is currently no indication that anyone else has been affected.

"Diverts to the Royal Shrewsbury Hospital and other hospitals are in place for incoming patients to PRH and we are working very closely with all relevant partners and agencies.

“Whilst ED, and other services at PRH, are closed patients are asked not to come to the hospital and await further updates.