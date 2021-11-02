Toddlers in Shropshire called up for flu vaccination

The vaccinations for youngsters are given through a nasal spray

Parents of two- and three-year-olds are being urged to book an appointment with their GP practice, when they are contacted to do so, to protect their child this winter and help stop the spread of the virus.

The vaccine is free and is delivered with a quick and painless spray up the nose.

Last winter, 64.5 per cent of children aged two and three had their flu vaccination – and this year it is hoped that number increases.

The health service is warning that this winter could be its most challenging to date, with a potential 50 per cent increase in flu cases, while hospitals will continue to need to treat Covid-19 patients.

Dr John Pepper, chair of Shropshire, Telford & Wrekin Clinical Commissioning Group, said: “I would strongly urge parents of toddlers to book an appointment for their child with their GP practice as soon as they are invited. This year, for the first time we will have Covid-19 and flu co-circulating. Not many people got flu last year because of Covid-19 restrictions, so there isn’t as much natural immunity in our communities as usual.

“The flu has a serious impact on the health of thousands of people every winter, and getting your child vaccinated will protect them and help to stop the spread of the virus to your most vulnerable family members and loved ones.”

This year the nasal spray flu vaccine is free on the NHS for children aged two or three years on August 31, 2021 – born between September 1, 2017 and August 31, 2019; all primary school children; all year seven to year 11 children in secondary school and children aged two to 17 with long-term health conditions.