Bird flu cases confirmed among poultry and wild birds in Wrexham

Health officials have confirmed the discovery of bird flu in the Wrexham area

The chief veterinary officer for Wales, Christianne Glossop, said that 'temporary control zones' had been put in place as a result of the discovery – the first cases of avian flu in Wales since January this year.

Ms Glossop said the finds at 'small infected poultry premises', had led to control zones of three and ten kilometres being placed around them.

She said dead wild birds which have tested positive for the disease are believed to be the source of the infection and that an investigation is now underway.

She said: “Avian influenza has been found in poultry and wild birds in the Wrexham area. This is further evidence of the need for all keepers of poultry and captive birds to ensure they have the very highest levels of biosecurity in place.

“Public Health Wales has said the risk to the health of the public from avian influenza is very low and the Food Standards Agency has made clear it does not pose a food safety risk for UK consumers.

“Temporary control zones have been imposed to help prevent further spread of the disease.

“Suspicion of avian influenza or any other notifiable disease must be reported to the Animal and Plant Health Agency immediately.”

Members of the public are encouraged to not pick up or touch any sick or dead birds and instead contact the Defra helpline on 03459 33 55 77.

The Welsh Government said: "All keepers are strongly advised to be vigilant for signs of the disease such as increased mortality or respiratory distress. If keepers have any concerns about the health of their birds, they are encouraged to seek prompt advice from their veterinary surgeon."