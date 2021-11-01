MP appointed to top parliamentary health committee

Telford MP Lucy Allan has been appointed to Parliament’s Health and Social Care Select Committee

Telford MP Lucy Allan has joined Parliament’s Health and Social Care Select Committee – a cross-party group of MPs who examine health and social care provision across the UK.

The committee's role is to produce reports detailing steps where the Government can go further to support patients and the NHS itself.

Ms Allan was a non-executive director of a health trust before becoming an MP, and before that served on the health overview and scrutiny committee on a local council.

The Telford Conservative said it was an honour to have been selected for the role.

She said: "It is a great privilege to join the Health and Social Care Select Committee.

"I am great admirer of the work of this committee under the leadership of Jeremy Hunt MP. He has vast experience and his work on patient safety and fostering an open culture in order to learn from mistakes is incredibly important in improving patient care.

"Cross party working in Parliament is an effective means of bringing about change and I am very much looking forward to this new challenge."

Mr Hunt said: "Lucy has been a phenomenal campaigner for higher standards in the NHS during her time in parliament so will be a powerful and effective new member of our committee. We are really looking forward to her joining us."