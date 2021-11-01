Hundreds take part in fundraising dark run

The Hope House Dark Run returned over the weekend

The Hope House event took place at Telford, Chirk, along with a host of people taking part virtually from their own doorstep.

Runners dressed in Halloween outfits grabbed their glow sticks as they ran into the night on Saturday.

The events at Chirk Castle and Telford Town Park, along with the virtual run, raised some £15,000 to help care for seriously ill local children and their families, with more still being counted.

Lynsey Kilvert, fundraiser for Hope House, said: “We were blown away by the support for our dark runs this year. It was amazing to see so many runners back with us for our first in-person big event since the start of the pandemic.

“A huge thank you to everyone to took part, donated and volunteered to make our dark runs an amazing event once again this year.”

People who were unable to attend the event can still get a special glow in the dark medal by signing up and doing the dark run virtually from their own door.