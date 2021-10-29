Children’s nurse hailed health hero for 'outstanding contribution' to patient experience and safety

Andrea Bowers receiving her award from Sara Ellis-Anderson alongside her colleagues

Andrea Bowers, who works in recovery at The Robert Jones and Agnes Hunt Orthopaedic Hospital near Oswestry, has been celebrated by her colleagues after receiving multiple nominations for going above and beyond for a child patient.

She was nominated by recovery nurse Rachel Harris and staff nurses Victoria Griffin and Amanda Evans.

Rachel said: “She is an absolute pleasure to work with and as a colleague is so supportive.

"She is so dedicated to her job and prioritises the needs of patients and their families.”

Victoria added: "Recently she stayed out-of-hours with a child who has a scoliosis case to prioritise patient safety and be there as an advocate for the child and their parents. She is amazing and an asset to our team."

Amanda said: “She is so dedicated to the paediatric service – she comes in on her days off, stays all day to cover and ensure excellent care for patients.”

The monthly award is presented to unsung heroes from across the hospital who are nominated by their colleagues for going the extra mile.

Andrea said: “It’s so humbling to have been nominated for this award by my colleagues and then to be selected as a winner – I am speechless.

“All the staff in the team do the upmost to ensure the highest standards of patient care are met, and I feel I was just doing my bit to support this.”

She was presented her award, consisting of a keepsake certificate, special badge and box of chocolates donated by the League of Friends, by Sara Ellis-Anderson, interim chief nurse and patient safety officer.

Sara said: “It was great to see so many staff come together to celebrate Andrea and her hard work.

"I can see that she is a real asset to the team as well as the hospital and I thank her for her contribution towards patient experience and safety.