Home from Hospital volunteers needed in South Shropshire

Age UK's Telford & Wrekin service provides short term assistance, either on returning home after hospital treatment or to prevent inappropriate hospital admission.

The service is tailored to individual needs and local circumstances. Volunteers visit the client in their own home for up to six weeks for around two to three hours a week and help out with simple tasks such as shopping and paying bills, accompanied medical visits, visiting for companionship, short walks or a visit to town and collecting prescriptions.

Heather Osborne, chief executive of Age UK Shropshire Telford & Wrekin, said: “Home from Hospital is a free service offered in Ludlow, Church Stretton and Craven Arms.

"Together with other agencies, carers or family members this service aims to provide practical support and encouragement to promote the return of confidence and independence. We urgently need more volunteers to help us run this much needed service. If you have a few hours a week to spare and are a car driver we would be delighted to hear from you."

If you would like further information or to apply please contact Janice Williams on 01743 233 123.

Alternatively, if you wish to find out more about volunteering in general, then please email volunteering@ageukstw.org.uk or visit www.ageukshropshireandtelford.org.uk.