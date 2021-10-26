New time-lapse video shows veterans’ orthopaedic centre starting to take shape in Shropshire

By Lisa O'BrienGobowenHealthPublished:

A new time-lapse video has shown a flagship veterans’ orthopaedic centre starting to take shape in Shropshire.

The latest time-lapse video shows the building progress on the new Headley Court Veterans’ Orthopaedic Centre
The latest time-lapse video shows the building progress on the new Headley Court Veterans’ Orthopaedic Centre

Building work is continuing on the new Headley Court Veterans’ Orthopaedic Centre and the steel structure can now be seen.

Back in June, The Robert Jones and Agnes Hunt Orthopaedic Hospital near Oswestry held an official ground-breaking ceremony for the facility, which will be dedicated to treating service personnel and veteran patients in a bespoke, military environment.

The £6 million two-storey building will include various areas for patients such as examination and clinic rooms, a treatment and procedure room, an assessment room and a splinting and therapy room, as well as clinic space for virtual appointments.

The latest time-lapse video shows the building progress on the new Headley Court Veterans’ Orthopaedic Centre

In the main entrance of the building, there will be a café and dedicated veterans’ hub where Shropshire Council and various military charities will provide support.

The upstairs of the centre will feature dedicated research offices, clinical teaching and training space for staff, a multi-disciplinary team room, and an office for admin staff.

The hospital initially launched a £1.5 million appeal in October 2018 to build a more modest outpatient facility for veterans, but is now set to boast a state-of-the-art facility thanks to the support of the Headley Court Charity.

The charity has provided a grant of £6 million for the complex, which will be known as the Headley Court Veterans’ Orthopaedic Centre.

It is being built by local company, Pave Aways.

The new video can be viewed at stwics.org.uk/news-events/features/879-progress-made-on-new-headley-court-veterans-orthopaedic-centre

Health
News
Gobowen
Oswestry
Local Hubs
Lisa O'Brien

By Lisa O'Brien

Senior Reporter@lisaobrien_Star

Senior reporter based at Shropshire Star's head office in Ketley. Covering the Telford area.

Most Read

Sorry, we are not accepting comments on this article.

Top Stories

More from the Shropshire Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News