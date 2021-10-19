Sparkling shortlisting for Lisa

Lisa Soden

Lisa Soden, who joined the Housekeeping team in November 2019 as manager, is a finalist in the Individual Excellence Award category.

Sian Langford, Facilities Compliance Manager, nominated Lisa, praising her for leading from the front and unmatched work ethic to support the Housekeeping team.

She said: “Lisa's honest, hardworking and down-to-earth attitude meant that she was able to steer her team through what was a very stormy period. When staff were anxious, she took the time to listen and alleviate their concerns.

“Senior managers appreciate her drive, colleagues relish in her laughter and her staff respect her dedication. She's not been afraid to challenge historical practices - refusing to accept the 'we've always done it that way' response.”

Phil Davies, Head of Estates and Facilities at the hospital, added: "It is her style of leadership, that brings along others with her to go the extra mile, which I know will have played a part in the Trust receiving the best hospital cleaning feedback in the country, via the national inpatient survey.

“We are all here to achieve the best possible outcome for our patients, so we rightly take pride in Lisa and the service she delivers."

Lisa said “It was a total surprise when I found out I had been nominated.

“During the COVID pandemic it was more important than ever to demonstrate exceptional cleanliness standards and ensuring our patients feel safe when visiting the hospital.