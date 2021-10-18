Chance to learn about the NHS in Shropshire at online events

File photo dated 03/10/14 of an NHS hospital ward. The Scottish Government is coming under fire over its promised NHS recovery plan as the Liberal Democrats claimed the Covid pandemic meant almost 230,000 scheduled operations had not taken place. Issue date: Sunday August 8, 2021. PA Photo. Party health spokesman Alex Cole-Hamilton insisted the NHS needed a recovery plan not just from coronavirus, but "from 14 years of SNP rule". See PA story SCOTLAND NHS. Photo credit should read: Peter Byrne/PA Wire.

The Shrewsbury and Telford Hospital NHS Trust's online course is called People's Academy and each of the two-hour Monday morning events includes presentations, videos and interactive sessions and will be followed up with additional information.

The first in a series of four academy courses will be held on November 1 is a chance to learn about NHS structure, funding and how the hospitals fits into the local integrated care system.

In week 2 Julia Clarke, the director of public participation, will talk about the Shrewsbury and Telford Hospital NHS Trust and its two hospital sites: Princess Royal Hospital in Telford, and the Royal Shrewsbury Hospital.

There will be presentations from the hospital transformation and service improvement teams and a chance to hear from staff working in some of the different departments across the trust.

In week 3, participants will look at the health profile of the population living in the areas served by the two hospitals, and explain why the NHS is particularly keen to reduce health inequalities.

They will look at the way staff care for patients living with dementia and participants will have the chance to become a Dementia Friend.

Week 4 hands the baton to the patient experience team, the Patient Advice and Liaison Service (PALS), the volunteers and people can find out how they continue to be involved with the Trust.

Those who complete all four weeks of the People’s Academy, will receive a certificate of attendance and an exclusive People's Academy pin badge.

The organisers point out that a comfort break is built in after 55 minutes.