New volunteer trustee brings clinical experience to Shropshire children’s hospice

Dr Supriya Kapas

Dr Supriya Kapas is a pharmacist focussed on quality assurance matters for the cell therapies facility at the Robert Jones & Agnes Hunt Orthopaedic Hospital NHS Foundation Trust in Oswestry.

Dr Kapas, from the Wrexham area, studied and worked in a number of teaching hospitals and academic settings in London for 20 years before returning.

She is a community councillor and consults on several healthcare issues for external bodies ranging from professional ethics and disciplinary matters, research governance to delivering safe and effective care services.

Dr Kapas said: “I’m delighted to be joining the board of trustees. With the CEO, I hope to be able to set the direction of the organisation and be part of the team which is ultimately responsible for ensuring Hope House Children's Hospices achieves its aims.

“Being a trustee will give me the opportunity to provide support to an organisation that is making a real difference to children's lives, and those of their parents, carers, and society as a whole.”

The board of trustees plays a vital role in making sure that the charity is run in the best interests of the children and families it supports.

It sets the strategic direction, manages performance and has overall responsibility for the governance of the organisation.

Dr Kapas joins the existing 12 board members including chair Steve Henly.

Mr Henly said: “Trustees have ultimate responsibility in setting the strategic direction of the organisation, providing support and guidance to the executive team and monitoring performance.

“Dr Kapas’s vast amount of clinical experience will only enhance the expertise of the board. Having trustees from a variety of backgrounds will only make the board stronger and we welcome the addition of Supriya.”