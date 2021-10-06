Shropshire people asked for their experiences of the local health service

LAST COPYRIGHT SHROPSHIRE STAR JAMIE RICKETTS 27/04/2020 - GV's - Royal Shrewsbury Hospital in Shrewsbury....

Shropshire, Telford and Wrekin Clinical Commissioning Group, Healthwatch Shropshire and Healthwatch Telford & Wrekin say they want to understand how they decide which service to use when they need medical help, how they access the services, and what their experiences are.

"It is important that people can get the right care in the right place, whenever they need it. We know that it can be confusing to know which service is the right one to use, and we want to help make this clearer," a spokesman said.

"Urgent care services are for when people need medical advice or treatment for an urgent health condition on the same day. This covers illnesses which are not life threatening but cannot wait until a routine appointment with a GP or other healthcare professional is available.

"These may be conditions and injuries such as sprains and strains, minor scalds or burns, skin infections, feverish illness or abdominal pain."

The survey asks people what they think about the service, whether they have used it or not, and asks those who have used it to share more about their experiences. The survey findings will be used by NHS Shropshire, Telford and Wrekin Clinical Commissioning Group (CCG) to make sure NHS 111 and urgent care services work for those residents in Shropshire, Telford and Wrekin.

Sam Tilley, Director of Planning for NHS Shropshire, Telford and Wrekin CCG said: “The NHS 111 programme went live at the end of last year and encourages local people to contact NHS 111 before attending A&E so they can be directed straight to the right service for their needs. If you live in Shropshire or Telford & Wrekin and had an urgent problem, which you thought might need A&E and used the NHS 111 service in this way since 1 May 2021, we are keen to hear your views of the service.

“Whether you have had a positive or not quite as positive experience of NHS 111, please let us know because it is only through gathering the views of our population that we can build on what is going well and improve on what is not going quite as well. Local people who have used the NHS 111 service can complete the online survey which should take no longer than a few minutes.”

The survey closes on November 28 at . All responses will be anonymous.