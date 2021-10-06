Random acts of kindness

Anni Bailey, Emily Roberts, Roberta Church, Edie Bailey, Isla bailey, Duncan Davies

Emily Roberts is doing the acts of kindness with her three daughters Anni, Edie and Isla, as a way to lift people's spirits and raise money for breast cancer charity Make2ndsCount.

Emily has secondary breast cancer herself, and spends her free time raising money for cancer charities and raising awareness of secondary breast cancer, which claims the lives of 31 people a day in the UK.

Emily said: "Secondary cancer research is massively underfunded, and Make2ndsCount, the charity I am raising money for, has several trials running for drugs that could improve our life expectancy and qualify of life.

"We have been to the Lingen-Davies Centre and given out cupcakes donated by Crystal's Cupcakes in Shrewsbury, we have given sweets to police officers in Pontsbury and Shrewsbury, we passed a fire engine and gave the crew some sweets too. I even dropped a bunch of flowers onto the car windscreen of someone I know, just to remind her that she is doing a really great job.

"People are loving it. We have been met with kindness in return. When I went into Crystal's and explained what we were doing, the manager of another shop donated a voucher that we could pass on."

So far, through spreading the word and these acts of kindness, Emily has raised £241 in sponsorship for Make2ndsCount.

"The kids are loving it too, they are enjoying learning to be kind to people, even if it just a kind comment."

The kindness appears to be having a knock-on effect too. A local salon owner in Shrewsbury, Vicki Barnes, has decided to offer one person a day their treatment for free, with the option to instead donate the money they would have spent to Make2ndsCount.

Vikki said: "Emily is my best friend, and obviously I know what she's going through, so wanted to help.