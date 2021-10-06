Philip Dunne on the mend

Philip Dunne MP is recovering well following a positive Covid-19 diagnosis last week.

The MP for Ludlow announced that he is 'feeling fine' after contracting the virus, which put him in self isolation and stopped him from attending the Conservative Party conference in Manchester this week.

Mr Dunne began showing flu-like symptoms while at his home last weekend, and took a PCR test after his symptoms worsened. He was told on Tuesday, September 28 that had tested positive. His self-isolation period included the first day of the Party conference in Manchester.

Due to a pre-existing medical condition, Mr Dunne had previously been asked to shield from Covid-19, and received both doses of the vaccine. NHS Test & Trace had been in touch with him, to discuss any recent contacts.

He said at the time that it was concerned to have contracted the virus, but that his vaccinations had done their job, saving him a potential trip to hospital.

