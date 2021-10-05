Self-treating injuries and turning on the charm: How Salopians have dealt with GP woes

Carol Ware from Harlescott, Shrewsbury

All we know is that Salopians are not entirely happy with access to GP appointments in the county.

Our survey found almost 70 per cent of patients feel GP services are far worse now than before the pandemic – and around half say they are suffering “major difficulties” getting an appointment.

While 83 per cent have faced some difficulty in getting an appointment, and more than six in 10 do not feel help is on hand if needed.

We took to the streets of Shrewsbury to find real stories of how patients have coped with accessing their doctors.

Former nurse Debbie Clough had a septic finger, and tried to treat it herself because of fears of catching coronavirus. But when she did decide to try and get a doctors appointment for some antibiotics, found it a fairly smooth process with Marden Medical Practice.

"The only problem is the long Covid answer phone message when you phone up. It's not as if it's something we don't know about. It sounds like it was recorded at the start of the pandemic and they haven't updated it. It must be difficult for people that feel really unwell and haven't got a speaker phone. Other than that though, it's pretty good."

She believes using phone calls and other modern methods could be useful in keeping sick people from being in close proximity.

"I avoided going because I didn't want to catch Covid, so I tried to use my nurse skills. I asked if I could send a picture and if they could diagnose it that way, but they didn't want to do that. But that was at the start of the pandemic, maybe that will change. It's probably better for less people to be in the doctor's surgery."

Carol Wane, from Harlescott, Shrewsbury, schmoozed staff at her GP surgery to get an appointment for a doctor to see her foot.

She said: "I had an appointment going back probably around April or May last year. It was just after the pandemic started. I got the appointment quickly, but I'm still waiting to see a consultant.

"I got my appointment quite quickly with the GP, but I did it another way. I had an appointment with the nurse, and I sort of said 'while you're there, can you get someone to look at this?'

"I went on a bit of a charm offensive. I said how wonderful they were, doing the work they were doing, and please would they see me. At least it worked!"

She added: "Some of my friends have said they've had trouble. I just had a problem with my foot. I feel sorry for people who are feeling really unwell because you don't feel like going to all that effort just to get an appointment. You can understand the frustration.

"I think phone appointments could work for some things. But old people especially need that human contact. I always think you can tell if there's something wrong easier if you see someone in person."

Retired Shirley Brookes, 74, from Shrewsbury, had no problems when she needed an appointment at Riverside Medical Practice recently.

"I got an appointment very quickly when I needed one," she said. "I phoned up and they got a doctor to phone me back on the same day. An appointment was arranged for a few days later."

She said she had heard anecdotally from friends and family that people had struggled with access to various care departments including A&E.

"I would always prefer to see a doctor in person," she added. "I'm lucky because I've always been healthy. I do feel sorry for people who need to see doctors a lot."

Ben Paton-Smith, from Frankwell, Shrewsbury, has also had good experiences with access to appointments.

"It's been quite good for me," he said. "I've needed to go a few times, for my knee, for a blood test and other things. I've found it quite easy. I go to Belvidere (Medical Practice). They've done me well."

He said he had heard of others who hadn't had such an easy experience accessing appointments.