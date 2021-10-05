Marathon runners raise more than £20k for county charity

Michelle Arrowsmith and Livvy Beckett who raised money for the Severn Hospice by taking part in the London Marathon

Runners from across the country, who all had links to Severn Hospice, have spent months training for the big event – which they were either taking on in the capital city or virtually on a 26.2-mile route they had chosen.

Amongst the thousands of runners who took part in Sunday’s event was Kara Flann, from Shrewsbury whose parents died within weeks of each other.

Her mum spent her last three weeks at the hospice, and she explained how the running had helped her cope with the trauma of the experience.

She said: "Getting back into running is helping me deal with the overwhelming grief I feel now my parents are no longer here. The hospice is an amazing, calm and beautiful place.”

James Hoad from Solihull was a little anxious ahead of race day – his wife was nine months’ pregnant.

But she gave birth with a couple of days to spare, so it was full steam ahead.

“My father recently passed away,” he said. “His last few days were in the Shrewsbury hospice.

“Moving him to the hospice was a very tough decision for our family however it was the right one. The care was outstanding, and we are very grateful. Running the marathon is just a small token of our appreciation.”

A total of 27 people were running for the charity which cares for thousands of people living with incurable illness in Shropshire, Telford & Wrekin and Mid Wales.

The ballot has also just opened for the 2022 race.

Jess Druce, Severn Hospice's fundraiser said the efforts of those who had taken part will make a huge difference to the charity.

She said: “I am so proud of how everyone took on this challenge. The marathon has been delayed because of Covid and so many people had their training plans interrupted.

"Their dedication and commitment to running the marathon the raise funds for us is overwhelming and we really can’t thank them enough. We are so proud of them.

“The ballot is now open for next year’s marathon. Anyone who wants to run for us should get in touch to secure a place.

"We have a long tradition of people running the London Marathon and we would encourage anyone thinking about taking part to give it a go. It is an amazing experience.”